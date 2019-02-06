LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana woman who barked at a police dog attracted the attention of officers, who arrested her on outstanding warrants.

Lafayette police were conducting a traffic stop Monday when 20-year-old Kiana Champagne Fletcher began barking at a police dog sniffing the car that had been pulled over.

The Journal and Courier reports officers recognized Fletcher and knew she had two outstanding warrants.

Police say Fletcher ran inside her house, but officers arrested her after obtaining a search warrant.

Fletcher remains jailed on warrants for conversion and operating a vehicle without a license. She also faces preliminary charges of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance after police allegedly found drugs in her home.

Online court records don’t list an attorney who might speak on Fletcher’s behalf.

