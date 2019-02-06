WASHINGTON (AP) - A terrorism suspect recently arrested in Germany and wanted for prosecution in the United States has been deported instead to Turkey.

That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the case has not been publicly announced.

The prosecution concerns a Turkish citizen named Adem Yilmaz, who was indicted under seal in 2015 on charges he attacked U.S. military forces along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan and gave instructions to a man involved in a 2008 suicide bombing that killed American soldiers.

Yilmaz was recently arrested in Germany.

The U.S. official says the Germans this week deported Yilmaz to his native Turkey despite a pending extradition request from the U.S. and a Justice Department indictment in New York.





