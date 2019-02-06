TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey wildlife officials say they have caught three would-be poachers thanks to the help of a “robotic” deer decoy.

NJ.com reports the lifelike stuffed deer was placed in wooded areas around South Jersey in December as part of a hunting enforcement effort.

Conservation officers say two men used a spotlight to locate the decoy deer two hours after sunset and fired a shot at it.

Three days later, another man illuminated the deer with his car’s headlights after hours and fired one round of buckshot from a shotgun at the decoy.

Officials say the three men were ordered to pay a combined $4,500 in fines. The first two men face multiple charges, while the third man has pleaded guilty.

The firearms season took place Dec. 3-8.





