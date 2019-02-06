GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut continue their efforts to identify a woman whose dead body was found bound in a suitcase left on the side of a road in an affluent town, but say there appears to be no public threat.

Greenwich police Lt. John Slusarz said Wednesday investigators are awaiting autopsy results on the woman found by town highway workers on Tuesday.

Authorities say they determined the victim, whose hands and feet were bound, was between the ages of 18 and 30 years old.

They say they think the woman was killed elsewhere and moved to Greenwich.

Slusarz says authorities think this was an “isolated incident.”

He says authorities continue to pursue multiple leads.





