TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot in midtown Tucson.

Police say the victim of Tuesday’s shooting was 34-year-old Ruben Lemon.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Lemon with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say paramedics pronounced Lemon dead at the scene.

They say detective from the police department’s gang unit are investigating the fatal shooting as the search for the shooter continues.





