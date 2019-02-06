ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Police have recaptured an assault suspect who slipped out of his handcuffs and fled a police station in Vermont.
The Caledonian-Record reports 21-year-old Miguel Santiago was being held at the St. Johnsbury Police Station on Tuesday when he escaped.
Police Capt. Jason Gray says one of Santiago’s wrists was handcuffed to a wall when he managed to slip out and run away.
Officers have chase and caught him a short time later.
Santiago is facing multiple charges, including violating an abuse prevention order, escape and aggravated domestic assault.
He is being held on $25,000 bail.
