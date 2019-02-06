OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say a man was killed and a woman was wounded in an Omaha shooting.

Officers sent Tuesday evening to a home in northeast Omaha found the man’s body and the wounded woman. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

Police identified the man as 18-year-old Elijah Foster and the woman as 20-year-old Erica Robinson.

Officers are investigating. No arrests have been reported.





