By - Associated Press - Wednesday, February 6, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say a man was killed and a woman was wounded in an Omaha shooting.

Officers sent Tuesday evening to a home in northeast Omaha found the man’s body and the wounded woman. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

Police identified the man as 18-year-old Elijah Foster and the woman as 20-year-old Erica Robinson.

Officers are investigating. No arrests have been reported.


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide