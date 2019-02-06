WASHINGTON (AP) - Police in the nation’s capital say that five people, including a child, have been wounded in a shooting at a District bus stop.

WTOP-FM reports police say four men were hit with bullets in the Monday evening shooting and the girl was cut by broken glass. Police say the man was walking past the crowded bus stop when he began shooting.

Police haven’t yet released a motive or the identity of the suspect. The conditions of the wounded people were unclear as of Tuesday night.

