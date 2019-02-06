GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Poplar man has pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of a 6-month-old infant in his care.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that 28-year-old Dennis Lloyd Red Boy will be sentenced on June 5 for the 2017 death of the baby girl. The maximum sentence he faces is eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Red Boy was taking care of children in the Fort Peck Indian Reservation town of Poplar when the 6-month-old baby girl would not stop crying.

Red Boy told investigators he turned the baby over onto her stomach and placed a heavy blanket over her. He later returned to find that she had stopped breathing and then sought help.

An autopsy found no signs of assault, but it did not determine whether the cause of death was accidental or homicide.

