When Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam donned blackface to impersonate Michael Jackson in 1984, it could be that he was acting out of deep-seated racism, but it’s also possible that he was taking a cue from Hollywood.

A year before Mr. Northam’s dance contest, Dan Aykroyd wore blackface in the hit Hollywood movie “Trading Places.” In 1980, Neil Diamond darkened his skin for another major studio release, “The Jazz Singer.”

As the blackface scandal spreads, thanks to more disclosures, most notably an admission on the part Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring that he also once donned blackface in college, attention has turned to the role of Hollywood in perpetuating and conferring respectability on the practice of fair-skinned people darkening their faces for entertainment purposes.

Some examples are amazingly recent. In the late 2000s, comedian Fred Armisen wore facial makeup to play President Barack Obama on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” Robert Downey Jr. was nominated for an Academy Award for his blackface role in the 2008 action-comedy “Tropic Thunder.”

Princeton Professor of African-American Studies Eddie S. Glaude Jr. said Hollywood “absolutely” bears some responsibility.

“We are all habituated to understand race in particular ways by popular culture, by the organization of space (think of neighborhoods — we learn race just by driving in our towns and cities), by the commonsense views that continue to shape how we see one another,” Mr. Glaude said in an email.

In that sense, he said, “Northam’s decision wasn’t a singular/individual act. Recognizing that fact helps us understand how deep this cuts.”

The entertainment industry’s use of blackface has persisted despite civil-rights objections that date back to abolitionist Frederick Douglass. In 1848, he called blackface minstrel performers “the filthy scum of white society” in the North Star newspaper.

His condemnation had little impact on show business. White performers donning blackface were common on vaudeville stages in the 1930s. Major stars like Fred Astaire, Bing Crosby and Judy Garland made film appearances in blackface.

In 1986, the NAACP decried “Soul Man,” a major release starring C. Thomas Howell as a student who poses as black to gain a Harvard scholarship. Seven years later, Ted Danson was slammed for wearing blackface to a Friar’s Club roast for his then-girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg.

In 2000, late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel wore blackface for comedy sketches. Angelina Jolie spurred debate for darkening her skin and wearing a wig to play a mixed-race woman, Mariane Pearl, in the 2007 drama “A Mighty Heart.”

When did blackface become unacceptable in media? Certainly by October, when then-NBC host Megyn Kelly was widely criticized for defending blackface Halloween costumes.

While celebrities have for the most part weathered the fallout over their blackface decisions, the same cannot be said of politicians.

Mr. Northam, a Democrat, has apologized but rejected calls for his resignation from his own party after admitting at a Monday news conference that he used shoe polish to make himself look more like Mr. Jackson. He also insisted that he did not pose for a yearbook photo on his page showing a man in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume.

In Florida, Republican state Rep. Anthony Sabatini refused Tuesday to step down over a photo of him wearing blackface at a party at the age of 16.

“I’m 16 years old, one of my best friends of the time was black, and we thought at the time — looking back, it was immature — it would be funny to dress as each other,” Mr. Sabatini told the Orlando Sentinel.

He added, “None of us thought 14 years later any of us would be a public figure and the photo would be decontextualized.”

Two weeks ago, however, Florida Secretary of State Mike Ertel resigned after less than a month in office over a 2005 photo showing him wearing blackface to impersonate a Hurricane Katrina victim at a Halloween party.

“There’s nothing I can say,” the Republican Ertel told news outlets.

The political tone has changed even since 2013, when then-New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a Democrat, apologized for a photo taken at a Purim party at his home in which he wore blackface and a Purim wig. The flap blew over, and he went on to win re-election in 2014 and 2016.

Most of the focus Wednesday centered on Mr. Herring, who admitted that he donned blackface at the age of 19 to impersonate rapper Kurtis Blow in 1980.

“This was a onetime occurrence and I accept full responsibility for my conduct,” said Mr. Herring in a statement.

• This article was based in part on Associated Press reports.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.