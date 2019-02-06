WARWICK, R.I. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in the 2013 killing of a 66-year-old Rhode Island man whose body was found stuffed in a trash barrel at a park.

Warwick police on Tuesday announced that 33-year-old Michael Soares, of Pawtucket, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of John “Jack” Fay.

Fay had gone on one of his frequent runs in Warwick City Park on May 16, 2013, when he disappeared. His body was found the next day in a trash barrel, covered with brush, behind the backstop at a ballfield.

Warwick police chief Col. Rick Rathbun says no other information about what led to the suspect will be released because of the ongoing investigation.

Soares is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. It wasn’t clear if he has an attorney.





