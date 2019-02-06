WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) - A senior doctor at a rural hospital in northern Nevada has pleaded guilty to writing illegal prescriptions for narcotics including opioids without a medical purpose.

Dr. Shouping Li of Winnemucca pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno.

The 57-year-old vice chief of staff for Humboldt County General Hospital faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine at his sentencing June 10.

Li admitted prescribing painkillers including Oxycodone and Hydrocodone without a legitimate purpose between August 2015 and February 2018.

Federal prosecutors say he also admitted several of his patients died while he actively attended to them.

Nicholas Trutanich, U.S. attorney for northern Nevada, said Wednesday his office is committed to investigating and prosecuting doctors who “abuse their position of trust and fuel the opioid epidemic.”





