SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco police say they will release a sketch of what a serial killer who targeted gay men in the 1970s could look like now in the hopes of getting a break in the cold case.

Dubbed the “Doodler” after he told a victim he was a cartoonist, the man is suspected in several assaults of gay men and at least five homicides.

San Francisco police on Wednesday also plan to release audio from a January 27, 1974 call to police reporting a body along Ocean Beach and offer a $100,000 reward.

Police say that during the mid-1970s there were several violent attacks on gay, white men. During the same time, the bodies of four gay, white men were found in Ocean Beach and another one in Golden Gate Park.

A suspect was detained in 1976, but was never charged.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.