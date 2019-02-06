HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana hospital hosted a training session to help medical providers spot human trafficking victims.

The Independent Record reports more than a dozen employees Tuesday at St. Peter’s Health in Helena attended a presentation led by Charity Parenzini.

Parenzini is the executive director and founder of the America Unchained Project, a Montana-based nonprofit that looks to educate doctors, nurses, law enforcement and other officials about human trafficking.

Parenzini says victims may have certain tattoos, exhibit exhaustion, have multiple sexually transmitted infections, have multiple health issues at once, show physical signs of trauma, give unexplained or conflicting stories, dress inappropriately for the conditions, or exhibit a lack of control of finances.

Figures from the Center for Family Justice say 88 percent of human trafficking victims see a doctor, nurse or other health practitioner while they are being trafficked.

