CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a friend.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 23-year-old Dominique Lashun Hill, of Cape Girardeau, is jailed on $1 million bond. He’s charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 22-year-old Shonta Renard Green. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

A police sergeant wrote in the probable cause statement that Hill told police he got into an argument with Green on Monday when he refused to leave his home. Hill said that at one point, he went to his bedroom and got a loaded revolver.

He told police he “had enough” when Green punched him, and pulled the gun from waistband and started shooting. Green was found dead at the scene.

___

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.