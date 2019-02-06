HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - State prosecutors have dropped charges against a man accused in a shooting that injured a 10-year-old girl in Connecticut due to a missing witness.

The Hartford Courant reports 22-year-old Kwanze Fluker was accused of handing a stolen handgun to another man who fired into the girl’s home in Hartford in 2016.

Fluker was charged with accessory to assault and conspiracy to commit assault.

Prosecutor Anthony Bochicchio told a judge the state could not prove its case without the missing witness.

If the state finds the witness in the next 13 months, it can renew charges against Fluker.

Zahki Davis previously pleaded guilty to assault and carrying a pistol without a permit for the shooting. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.





