SALINA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a carjacking suspect has been shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement in central Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 24-year-old Colt Wright, of Derby, has undergone surgery at a Salina hospital. The release says Salina police began chasing him around 5 p.m. Tuesday after he stole a Jeep Wrangler at gunpoint.

The release says he shot at law enforcement officers and hit a patrol vehicle before crashing in a rural area. The release says Wright then was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a police officer and Saline County sheriff’s deputy.

The release says a deputy also was treated for a facial injury. The deputy was hurt by debris from a round hitting a patrol vehicle.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.