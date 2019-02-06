HEWITT, Texas (AP) - Authorities in Central Texas say a police officer was shot after exchanging gunfire with a 25-year-old man who had robbed a bank.

Dallas Scott Bohanan of Waco was being held Wednesday in the McLennan County jail on charges that include aggravated assault against a public servant.

Officials say Bohanan exchanged gunfire with Hewitt police officer Clint Brandon as Bohanan exited the bank Tuesday.

The suspect fled in a pickup with Brandon in pursuit and the two later exchanged gunfire again, with shotgun pellets striking Brandon in the arm.

Bohanan later crashed his pickup and was taken into custody. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and was released.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether Bohanan has an attorney to speak on his behalf.





