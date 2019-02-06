ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities are investigating an underground electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta.
The fire department is looking into reports that multiple manhole covers blew off Peachtree Street. Both police and Atlanta Fire Rescue said there were no reports of any injuries Wednesday morning.
Atlanta police say they’ve closed the main artery through the city’s midtown area.
Police said the exact cause of the electrical explosion was under investigation.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.