By - Associated Press - Wednesday, February 6, 2019

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia woman has been indicted on charges of threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

A federal grand jury in Wheeling on Tuesday indicted 25-year-old Taryn Corrinne Henthorn of Middlebourne.

Prosecutors say Henthorn made the threat on Facebook and elsewhere last month.

Henthorn faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of three counts if convicted.

It’s unclear if Henthorn has a lawyer.


