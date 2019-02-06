The U.S. attorney for Philadelphia has filed a lawsuit to stop a nonprofit from opening the nation’s first supervised drug injection site, his office announced Wednesday.

It is the first lawsuit filed to block a safe injection site and could ultimately decide the legality of such sites across the country.

Other cities including Seattle, New York, San Francisco and Denver have debated the legality of such places as they seek to combat the opioid crisis that has gripped the nation.

Safe injection sites are places that addicts can go, with drugs they’ve obtained elsewhere, under the supervision of medical professionals.

Supporters say such sites encourage addicts to get treatment, while opponents claim it condones drug use.

In the filing, U.S. Attorney William McSwain has asked a federal judge to declare the facility illegal before it opens. He claims such sites run afoul of a 1986 law, commonly referred to as “the crack-house statute.” The law makes it a felony to knowingly operate or maintain a place for the purpose of manufacturing, distributing or using controlled substances.”

“We all want solutions that save lives, but allowing private citizens to break long-established federal drug laws passed by Congress is not an acceptable path forward,” Mr. McSwain said in a statement.

The lawsuit names the site operator, the nonprofit Safehouse, and its director, Jen Bowles, as defendants. Lawyers for Safehouse said they are committed to defending the nonprofit.

“We respectfully disagree with the Department of Justice’s view of the ‘crack house’ statute,” Ilana Eisenstein, a DLA Piper lawyer who is representing Safehouse, said in a statement.

Ronda Goldfein, who sits on the Safehouse board and is the executive director of the AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania, said she expected a lawsuit.

“We appreciate that the USAO has not taken an aggressive hand in resolving our disagreement over whether Safehouse’s proposed activities are lawful,” she said. “We have consistently maintained that our disagreement may need to be resolved by the fair and impartial judicial system.”

But Mr. McSwain said safe injection sites violate federal statute declaring heroin and other drugs illegal.

In August, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein pledged the Justice Department would respond swiftly and aggressively to shut down Safehouse if it opened.

“If local governments get in the business of facilitating drug use, of telling people we’re going to help you — not just hand out needles, because they’re not just handing out needles — they’re actually inviting people to bring these illegal drugs into their places of business,” Mr. Rosenstein said. “If you start down that road, you’re really going to undermine the deterrent message that I think is so important in order to prevent people from becoming addicted in the future.”





