MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming man who illegally killed a wolf in Grand Teton National Park has been fined and will lose the right to hunt for a year.

In an announcement Wednesday, park officials said the 56-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were charged with an illegal take of wildlife in the park - a young female without a collar - as the result of an investigation into signs of illegal hunting discovered on Jan. 1. The charge against the woman was later dropped.

Chief Ranger Michael Nash said they were both cooperative in the investigation and there wasn’t any indication that they intended to hunt in the park.

The man’s name has not been released. He was fined $5,040 and will also be on unsupervised probation for a year.





