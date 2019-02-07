NEW YORK (AP) - Police have arrested two men in connection with death of a 50-year-old man whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Staten Island.

Police say 33-year-old Troy Williams and 27-year-old Steven Mazzelli were arrested on murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon charges. Information on their lawyers wasn’t immediately available.

Police announced their arrests on Thursday, a day after Mandel Harvey’s decomposed remains were found buried in a shallow grave in woods near the suspects’ home on Emily Lane.

The medical examiner is to determine the cause of death.





