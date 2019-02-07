COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man killed his roommate and another person who were fighting in their Columbia apartment.

Columbia Police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said someone called 911 to report the shooting at the Willow Run Apartments just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Timmons said in a statement that 24-year-old Antonio Vashon Barnes was charged with murder.

Timmons says Barnes shot his roommate and a friend after finding them fighting. Her statement says investigators consulted with prosecutors, but did not say why Barnes decided to kill the victims.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the men who were killed.

The apartment complex is near Interstate 20 about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of downtown Columbia.

It wasn’t known if Barnes had a lawyer.





