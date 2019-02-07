LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say four Las Cruces police officers have been cleared in a fatal shooting five months ago.

The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office reviewed evidence from the Sept. 27 shooting near a Las Cruces high school and concluded the use of force was justified.

They say lapel camera video from the incident shows 32-year-old Juan Angel Pinedo failed to obey at least 11 commands and lunged toward a handgun before being shot by police.

Pinedo died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say Pinedo had an active felony warrant for his arrest from a shooting that occurred six days earlier.

The shooting was investigated by an incident task force that included investigators from New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces police, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police.





