PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama teenager has been accused of abducting another teenager from West Virginia and driving her to South Carolina.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel cites a criminal complaint as saying 19-year-old Yashar King was arraigned on an abduction charge Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court in West Virginia.

The complaint says the Montgomery resident met the 14-year-old Jan. 26 at the Grand Central Mall in Vienna. Investigators say the girl’s mother contacted King, and he claimed he didn’t know her daughter’s age and said he’d bring her home from Kentucky.

Vienna police tracked her phone and discovered they were in South Carolina, where the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office found them.

King was jailed on a $300,000 bond Wednesday evening. It’s unclear if he has lawyer who could comment.

Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.), http://www.newsandsentinel.com





