Arizona police refuted a recent human trafficking claim made by Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain, when she was at a Phoenix airport, according to a local radio news station.
Mrs. McCain’s told the Arizona radio station KTAR News on Monday that she called police after she saw a child and woman of different ethnicities together at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and she felt concerned.
“I came in from a trip I’d been on and I spotted — it looked odd — it was a woman of a different ethnicity than the child, this little toddler she had, and something didn’t click with me,” she said. “I went over to the police and told them what I saw, and they went over and questioned her and, by God, she was trafficking that kid.”
Phoenix Police St. Armando Carbajal explained to the radio station that the authorities checked on the child after Mrs. McCain’s request, but they did not find anything to be amiss.
“Officers determined there was no evidence of criminal conduct or child endangerment,” he told KTAR News.
Mrs. McCain has since addressed the situation on Twitter, apologizing if her mistake was a detriment to the “See Something, Say Something” campaign.
A wave of outrage has come out online after Mrs. McCain’s tweet, with many accusing her of racism.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.