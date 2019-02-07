JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex in Mississippi.

Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes told news outlets that 19-year-old Elvin Horton has been charged with capital murder in the Feb. 1 shooting death of 20-year-old Quinvarus Devon Parker.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found Parker lying near an apartment. He had been shot several times and died at the scene.

Investigators think Parker was shot during a robbery attempt. Officers said Parker had left his apartment to meet someone in the parking lot. Moments later, witnesses heard shots.

Holmes said more arrests are possible. It was not known if Horton has an attorney yet who could comment on the charges.





