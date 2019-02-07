SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) - Authorities say a former commander in chief of the Chilean army has been arrested and charged for involvement torturing 24 people following a 1973 military coup.

Retired Gen. Juan Emilio Cheyre was taken into custody Thursday on orders from a local judge.

Cheyre had previously been sentenced to three years for covering up the killing of 15 left-wing militants while a deputy regiment commander. He was the army’s commander from 2002-2006.

He has repeatedly denied the charges leveled against him.

But he has acknowledged that human rights abuses occurred during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

Official numbers say that at least 3,095 people were killed during the dictatorship.

Pinochet died in 2006 under house arrest without being tried on charges of illegal enrichment and human rights violations.





