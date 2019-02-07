By - Associated Press - Thursday, February 7, 2019

DENVER (AP) - Authorities say a 20-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Colorado police officer north of Denver.

The Denver Post reports Seth Keo Mallard died about an hour after the shooting early Wednesday near LaSalle in Weld County.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team says a LaSalle police officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle when the shooting occurred.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office is determining Mallard’s cause and manner of death.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide