WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A Confederate group has gone to court again to delay a North Carolina city’s decision to remove a statue from a downtown corner.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the United Daughters of the Confederacy filed an amended motion for a preliminary injunction Thursday. In its amended lawsuit, the UDC says removing the statue would infringe on constitutional rights regarding free speech, unlawful seizure, due process of law and equal protection under the law.

The UDC wants the court to decide, among other things, whether the statue falls under a state law that forbids removal of publicly owned memorials without state permission.

City Attorney Angela Carmon says Winston-Salem will proceed with plans to move the statue ahead of a court hearing scheduled for Feb. 14.

