President Trump predicted Thursday that Republicans can take Virginia in 2020 after scandals rock the top three Democrats in the state government.

“Democrats at the top are killing the Great State of Virginia,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “If the three failing pols were Republicans, far stronger action would be taken. Virginia will come back HOME Republican) in 2020!”

Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and state Attorney General Mark Herring have all faced criticism for various scandals over the past week.

On Friday, a racist photo from Mr. Northam’s medical school yearbook surfaced, sparking outrage and prompting prominent Democrats to call for his resignation.

Mr. Northam at first apologized for the photo, which depicts a person in blackface standing next to another person in a Ku Klux Klan outfit, then denied it was him and has declined to step down from his position.

Mr. Fairfax was accused by Vanessa Tyson, a political science professor at Scripps University, of rape. She claimed that in 2004, they began consensually kissing but then he forced her to perform oral sex.

Mr. Fairfax has categorically denied the allegations and has painted Ms. Tyson as a rejected lover as he said their interaction was entirely consensual.

Mr. Herring, the third in line to assume the governorship, publicly admitted Wednesday that he wore blackface to a college party in the 1980s to perform as a rap artist.





