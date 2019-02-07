BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 40-year-old Buffalo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling fentanyl that killed a man who thought he was buying heroin.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says Carlique DeBerry was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the victim’s mother found him slumped over dead in a chair in February 2016. Police seized the dead man’s cell phone and used it to arrange another supposed drug deal that led to DeBerry’s arrest.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.