HELSINKI (AP) - Estonia has extradited to the United States a man suspected of trafficking hundreds of kilograms of heroin to the New York area and using the profits to fund the Taliban.

The Baltic region’s main news agency BNS said Thursday that Haji Abdul Satar Abdul Manaf, who was detained in Tallinn on Oct. 9, was extradited to the U.S. on Wednesday.

The man has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department for attempting to import large quantities of heroin into U.S. and funneling the drug proceeds to the Taliban and the Haqqani terrorist network.

Estonian officials have said the U.S. Department of Justice had requested the Baltic nation hand over an unidentified person, believed to be the suspect, charged with multiple accounts of criminal activity during 2012 to 2015.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.