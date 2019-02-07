BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A former police chief in northwest Arkansas has pleaded guilty to raping a teacher at an elementary school more than 20 years ago.

Grant Hardin was set to go to trial this week but he pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of rape. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Hardin was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison.

Hardin is already serving a 30-year prison term after pleading guilty in 2017 to first-degree murder in a separate case. Authorities say Hardin was linked to the 1997 rape at a Rogers elementary school when the state obtained his DNA following his guilty plea in the murder case.

Hardin has served as police chief in Gateway, a small town about 150 miles northwest of Little Rock.

