LENORE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say an FBI agent was shot while attempting to serve a search warrant today in rural Idaho.
Sandra Yi Barker, public affairs specialist with the FBI Salt Lake City division, said the agent suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday in Nez Perce County in northern Idaho.
Kayeloni Scott, a spokesperson with the Nez Perce Tribe, told the Lewiston Morning Tribune one male suspect has been taken into custody.
No other information was immediately available.
