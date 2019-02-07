CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) - Two former employees at a Massachusetts group home have been charged with hitting and abusing a mentally disabled, non-verbal adult.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Daniel Maina, of Tynsgborough, and 60-year-old Jennifer Nganga, of Lowell, are charged with assault and battery on a person with disabilities and abuse by a caretaker.

Authorities say an investigation revealed a pattern of abuse by the former employees on a 50-year-old resident at the group home in Chelmsford.

Police say a camera captured multiple instances of Maina and Nganga hitting the man in the head and pushing his head into a pillow.

The pair is no longer employed at the facility operated by Northeast Residential Services.

Nganga’s attorney denies that his client hit the man.

They were both released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty.





