FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - A Fort Dodge man has been accused of scheming to defraud the Iowa Lottery.

Webster County court records say 39-year-old Nicholas Hanson is charged with money laundering, conspiracy to commit lottery fraud, extortion and marijuana possession. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

Authorities say Hanson wanted to redeem a winning lottery ticket but didn’t want his winnings taken by various creditors, including the state of Iowa. The court records say he enlisted the aid of another person, who went with him to claim the lottery winnings. The criminal complaints don’t say exactly how much money Hanson and the other person picked up at Iowa Lottery headquarters, describing it only as “a substantial amount of U.S. currency.”





