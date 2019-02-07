CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Georgia officials are investigating whether fraud tainted a state lawmaker’s election that a judge has thrown out twice.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday his office is investigating reports of potential voter fraud in the voided elections for state House District 28 in northeast Georgia.

State Rep. Dan Gasaway lost to Chris Erwin in the original Republican primary last May. A judge found that election was marred by mapping errors that placed some voters in the wrong district. A new election was held Dec. 4, and Gasaway lost by two votes. Last week, the judge ruled four people voted improperly in the do-over election and ordered a third round of voting.

A new election date has not been set. No Democrats are seeking the seat.





