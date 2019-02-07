ATLANTA (AP) - A federal judge in Georgia has dismissed two defendants from a lawsuit by a former cheerleader who said those men and others violated her constitutional rights because she knelt during the national anthem at a football game.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported a judge has dismissed Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren and former state lawmaker Earl Ehrhart.

Former Kennesaw State University cheerleader Tommia Dean was among five who knelt during the anthem at a Sept. 30, 2017, football game to protest racial injustice and police brutality against African-Americans.

Warren and Ehrhart said that was unpatriotic. The school kept cheerleaders off the field during the anthem the rest of the season.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten said there’s not enough evidence against Warren and Ehrhart. The ruling does not affect other defendants.

