TRACY, Calif. (AP) - A guard has shot and wounded a Northern California prison inmate after another prisoner was stabbed in a basketball court attack.
The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says two inmates armed with home-made weapons attacked a third man Thursday afternoon at Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy.
The victim was stabbed in the head and chest.
After the attackers ignored orders to stop, a tower guard fired a rifle shot, wounding one of them.
Both wounded inmates were taken to a hospital but there’s no word on their conditions.
The second attacker was treated at the prison for a cut to his hand.
There’s no word on what prompted the attack.
