NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty in a federal child sex trafficking case.
Federal court records show that Pascal Calogero III of Metairie entered the plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
He was charged in September in a bill of information accusing him of paying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl and of joining with others to arrange prostitution dates for the underage girl with other men.
Calogero will find out his sentence at a June 5 hearing. The charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child carries a possible life sentence.
Calogero, who was 59 at the time of he was charged in September, is the son of the late Pascal Calogero Jr., a former Louisiana Supreme Court Justice.
