NEW YORK (AP) - Police say gunfire inside a Brooklyn building has left one person dead and three others hospitalized.

Detective Adam Navarro reports the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a party in the lobby of an apartment building at 1778 Fulton Street.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 20-year-old man was shot in the torso. A 55-year-old woman was shot in abdomen, and a 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet; both are expected to survive.

Navarro says it’s unclear how many of the victims were actual targets of the male gunman.

Police have so far made no arrests.





