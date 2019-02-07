Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton played the gender card about effectiveness Thursday at a conference for female movers and shakers.

In a video for the 2019 MAKERS Conference, Mrs. Clinton praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose sarcastic applause at Tuesday’s State of the Union speech has gone viral.

“You know the tidal wave of women and young people running for office is helping to build an America that’s not only kinder, fairer, bigger hearted, but safer, stronger and more secure,” Mrs. Clinton said. “As Speaker Nancy Pelosi — doesn’t that sound that great — has proved yet again, it often takes a woman to get the job done.”

Mrs. Clinton is not the first female politician to make such a claim.

The former first lady echoed former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who said almost the same thing in 1965: “If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.”





