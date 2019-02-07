KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating the killing of a man whose body was found near the key to stolen vehicle.

KMBC-TV reports that Police Chief Terry Zeigler says officers found the man dead of an apparent gunshot wound early Thursday after they were dispatched to the scene of a shooting. Investigators found a car key next to the victim that belonged to a vehicle that had been stolen from the Legends Honda dealership near the Kansas Speedway.

Officers found the vehicle in a nearby parking lot with multiple holes in it. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

