BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - Somebody stole about three-dozen samples of horse urine and blood from a Louisiana racetrack.

Bossier City Police said in a news release Wednesday that the thefts were discovered Monday, Jan. 12, at an office at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack.

The statement says the samples’ monetary value is minimal but the information lost “could cause the loss of tens of thousands of dollars to the business.”

The track’s quarterhorse season opened Jan. 5, and has been running Saturday through Thursday.

Neither a police spokesman nor the head of the Louisiana State Racing Commission immediately returned calls Thursday from The Associated Press.





