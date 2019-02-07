BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Hospital officials in Idaho are warning parents about unsafe, knock-off car seats.

KTVB-TV reports officials at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital recently found two counterfeits.

St. Luke’s Pediatric Education and Prevention Programs car seat technician Brittany Joplin came across a bogus car seat during a routine car seat check before discharging a woman and her newborn from St. Luke’s hospital in Nampa.

Joplin found another knock-off car seat during a free car seat check event at St. Luke’s hospital in Meridian.

Joplin says many counterfeit car seats are sold through Amazon and other online, third-party vendors.

St. Luke’s Children’s car seat technicians hold free car seat checks monthly at each of their three hospitals.

St. Luke’s also provides child passenger safety seats for families who may not be able to afford them.

