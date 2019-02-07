BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - A judge says a man accused of killing eight people in south Mississippi can’t get a fair trial in his home county.

The Daily Leader of Brookhaven reports Lincoln County Circuit Judge David Strong made the remarks Tuesday during a pretrial hearing for Willie Cory Godbolt.

Strong hasn’t yet ordered the trial be moved or jurors selected from elsewhere.

Strong did rule Tuesday that Godbolt must remain in a jail jumpsuit and shackles for remaining pretrial hearings. Defense lawyer Alison Steiner wanted Strong to let Godbolt wear street clothes.

The judge says Godbolt will be allowed to wear civilian clothes during trial.

Godbolt is accused of killing a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy, his mother-in-law and six others at three separate houses in May 2017.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

