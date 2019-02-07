CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A jury has convicted a Wyoming man who was involved in a crash that killed a woman and her young son.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Alexander Richardson, of Lusk, was found guilty of homicide by vehicle for the August 2017 deaths of 46-year-old Soon Young Lee and 3-year-old Jaehyeok Seo, both of South Korea. Jurors acquitted Richardson of two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated assault.

Prosecutors say he was driving home from his job on a Utah oil rig after a 13-hour shift when his truck drifted into oncoming traffic in Natrona County. Soon Young Lee’s husband was injured in the crash but survived.

Richardson faces up to a year in jail for the misdemeanor charge.

