LAS VEGAS (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department is giving $8.3 million to California to help victims of the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip where a gunman opened fire on a country music festival.

Officials have estimated that nearly half the concert attendees were Californians, including 35 of the 58 people killed and about 200 of nearly 900 who were injured.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the award Thursday at a law enforcement conference in Los Angeles. He says the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history “inflicted unfathomable damage.”

The money will be given to a California victim compensation board for victims’ services, support groups and the creation of a virtual victim resiliency center.

The Justice Department last year awarded $16.7 million to Nevada to assist other victims.





